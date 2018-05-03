2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Quartet Looks Like the Nurburgring Squad

Given the riot that is the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, we can't think of too many things that are better than it, at least from a Porschephile's perspective. Then again, those looking for an example of the sort can feast their eyes on the photo gallery we've brought along and that's because a GT2 RS quarter is certainly more delicious than a single example of the beast.

5 photos



It's worth noting that the Porsche 911 GT2 RS continues to hold the Nurburgring production record, despite the weather at the Green Hell currently being ideal for setting new records.



Then again, the said accolade might leave Zuffenhausen's trophy cabinet soon, since there's more than one machine that might be even quicker than the 700 hp Porscha on the Nordschleife.



Examples of such beasts include the 800 hp McLaren Senna - the GTR incarnation of the Woking animal doesn't count since this doesn't come with license plates, while a potential road-legal conversion might still not be eligible for the said record.



As for the almost-ready



Sure, that's pretty far from the 911 GT2 RS' 6:47 lap time, but form chat mentions specific weather conditions and traffic when it comes to the said chronograph number, so this could obviously be improved.



Of course, Koenigsegg could always deliver on its Nurburgring return promise the company made back in 2016, when an One:1



With dealers from across the world currently taking delivery of the Rennsport machine, this kind of images shouldn't come as a surprise - lens tip to Gumbal for these images.