Porsche Cayenne Coupe Rumored to Debut at 2018 Paris Motor Show

SUV

According to the report, the Cayenne Coupe would benefit from the same engines as the regular model. To these V6 and V8 powerplants, Porsche is likely to offer two hybrid drivetrains in the guise of the E-Hybrid and 680-hp Turbo S E-Hybrid.Adding fuel to the fire, design boss Michael Mauer revealed let it slip that his department was asked to come up with proposals for each and every model in the current lineup, including the Cayenne. Given these circumstances, could Porsche surprise us in Paris as it did with the Mission E Cross Turismo concept in March at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show?The picture-based story also mentions the Porsche 929, a.k.a. the two-/three-door Panamera that would fill the void left by the 928. Even though the carparazzi caught Panamera-based prototypes on multiple occasions, the Stuttgart-based automaker didn’t mention anything about a revival of the 928. And when you think about it, the Mission E has greater priority for the brand, as does the Macan-sized e-Baptized E-Macan by Auto Bild , the electric crossover could be “a possibility” according to Porsche Cars North America chief executive officer Klaus Zellmer. On the other hand, there’s no solid information on the project, not any idea about when the E-Macan could go into production. The German publication makes a case for 2022, three output levels (160, 240, and 320 kW), and a range of 500 kilometers.When all is said and done, Porsche’s most pressing matter comes in the form of green credentials. By 2025, the automaker anticipates that one in two vehicles sold will be electrified.