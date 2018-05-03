Pink Pig Porsche 918 Spyder is a Nod to the 917/20 Racecar, Has Matching Key Fob

When Porsche came up with the 918 Spyder back in 2013, it seemed hard to believe that the then-present 991-generation 911 would ever one-up the hyper hybrid on the track. Nevertheless, the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp of the Neunelfer allowed both the GT3 RS and the GT2 RS to beat the halo car on the Nurburgring. Then again, there's no reason to fret, since there are plenty of reasons to keep the 918 Spyder under the spotlights.

6 photos



To be more precise, the 918 has been given a Pink Pig trasnformation, with the second skin job allowing the gas-electric machine to shine like few others. This hue scheme has a special place in Porsche's racing pedigree, being a nod to the famous 917/20 racecar.



Speaking of the motorsport icon, those of you who wish to check out the machine can do so in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, with this having been captured at the Porsche Museum in Germany.



The design of the wrap comes from digital artist



And since the Porsche Exclusive options see plenty of owners gifting their machines with matching key fobs these days, the wrap realm follows suit. And this is how the 918 Spyder we have here ended up with such a goodie - just like the wrap of the hypercar itself, the key's new attire comes with a weathered design.



As you can imagine, the 918 is far from the first Porscha to receive such a wrap. In fact, the most recent example of the kind saw a



Then again, you might want to see a Neunelfer with a wing doing the oink oink cosplay. Well, here's a 991.1-generation And the most recent adventure of the sort involves a wrap, one that completely transforms the appearance of the 899 hp Porscha.To be more precise, the 918 has been given a Pink Pig trasnformation, with the second skin job allowing the gas-electric machine to shine like few others. This hue scheme has a special place in Porsche's racing pedigree, being a nod to the famous 917/20 racecar.Speaking of the motorsport icon, those of you who wish to check out the machine can do so in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, with this having been captured at the Porsche Museum in Germany.The design of the wrap comes from digital artist Scott Kepple , who has a thing for Porschas and always enjoys delivering such breathtaking pixel plays.And since the Porsche Exclusive options see plenty of owners gifting their machines with matching key fobs these days, the wrap realm follows suit. And this is how the 918 Spyder we have here ended up with such a goodie - just like the wrap of the hypercar itself, the key's new attire comes with a weathered design.As you can imagine, the 918 is far from the first Porscha to receive such a wrap. In fact, the most recent example of the kind saw a 2018 911 GT3 Touring Package sporting the famous truffle sniffer livery.Then again, you might want to see a Neunelfer with a wing doing the oink oink cosplay. Well, here's a 991.1-generation GT3 RS for you.