Pac-Man Effect is Why People Don’t Fall Off the Edge of Our Flat Earth

3 May 2018, 11:26 UTC ·
by
All of you out there who have played Pac-Man at one point know the ghost-eating circle’s ability to exit the playing area through one side of the screen and enter it through the opposite one. That’s exactly what happens to humans when they get to the end of our flat Earth, on foot or motorized.
As a warm-up for the Flat Earth International Conference that will take place in November in Denver, Colorado, some 200 Flat-Earthers came together in the UK to share their thoughts and prove that our planet is not a ball, but a frisbee.

Darren Nesbit was one of the speakers at the convention. He tried to answer some of the biggest questions of his community: why planes fly east or west with no observable change of direction? Or, for that matter, why people never fell off the side of the Earth once they reached its edge?

The flat-scientific explanation would be the fact that space-time wraps around. In words we can all understand, Pac-Man.

"We know that continuous east-west travel is a reality," Nesbit said according to The Age. "No one has ever come to, or crossed a physical boundary."

"One logical possibility for those who are truly free thinkers is that space-time wraps around and we get a Pac-Man effect."

Chances are we’ll find the answer to the flat-round dilemma soon enough. Efforts are being made by Flat-Earthers to launch themselves in home-made rockets into space, to bring back proof the planet is a disk.

Since NASA, SpaceX, Blue Origin and all the others are part of a worldwide conspiracy to make us believe we all live on a sphere, Mad Mike Hughes launched himself 570 meters in the air (1,870 feet) back in March.

The altitude reached during the flight was not enough to prove the point, and 61-year old Hughes had to retire for the moment after he was hit hard when coming back down.
