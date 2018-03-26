autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Flat Earth Manned Space Mission Begins in Homemade Rocket, Ends Seconds Later

26 Mar 2018, 11:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Operation “Proof the Earth is flat” is in full swing. A huge milestone was achieved thanks to Mad Mike Hughes this weekend, as he managed to get a respectable distance off the ground and then crash-land.
4 photos
Tesla Roadster in SpaceTesla Roadster in SpaceTesla Roadster in Space
As you might remember, the 61-year old tried to achieve a similar feat in the wake of Falcon Heavy’s launch in February, but his attempt was hindered by the Governor, the Tax Board, all the legal department for the Tax Board, and the attorney general, and senator Kamala Harris, all from California.

Then, on his second attempt, a malfunctioning O-ring prevented him from taking off at 500 mph and revealing to the world people live on a pancake, and not on a ball.

Some 320 kilometers east of Los Angeles (200 miles), Hughes managed to get himself airborne this weekend, after getting permission from a private citizen to use his land as launch-landing pad.

Amazingly, the garage-built, DIY-rocket performed pretty much as designed. It propelled the flat-earther to over 570 meters in the air (1,870 feet), and then came back down. According to the wannabe space-man, the rocket traveled at speeds of some 560 km/h (348 mph) before gravity overcame it and started dragging it back down.

And that was the biggest problem, apparently. As the rocket descended too fast, Hughes had to pull not one, but two parachutes in order to shed some speed. Even so, the impact was enough to make quite an impression.

"This thing wants to kill you ten different ways," said Hughes according to ABC News. "This thing will kill you in a heartbeat.”

But the hard landing didn’t kill him, so perhaps that’s not the last we get to hear about the man-who-believes-the-Earth-is-flat-and-wants-to-prove-it.

After all, despite the successful launch, Hughes didn’t get high enough to see for himself the flatness of the world we live in. 

Video of the otherwise impressive achievement below.

flat earth falcon heavy mike hughes rocket
Booth Girls Have Cooties Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Latest car models:
TOYOTA Yaris SedanTOYOTA Yaris Sedan CompactFORD Ranger Double CabFORD Ranger Double Cab Midsize PickupVOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVTOYOTA HATCHBACKTOYOTA HATCHBACK CompactFORD EDGEFORD EDGE CrossoverAll car models  
 
 