autoevolution
 

Flat Earth Manned Space Mission on Hold Until State of California Is in Jail

7 Feb 2018, 14:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
In case you missed this, the Earth is flat. All the images shown to you by the nefarious government agencies of the world are elaborated lies meant to induce the idea that we are creatures spinning pointlessly on a ball of dirt. Fear no more. Efforts to prove the Earth is flat are currently underway, with the newest rockets available.
4 photos
Tesla Roadster in SpaceTesla Roadster in SpaceTesla Roadster in Space
Only if we could get them started. Because, you know, to prove our point we need to get up there and unravel the lie. We'll come back with pictures, and perhaps even a piece of the string that attaches our flat world to the ceiling of the Universe.

Our most recent attempt took place last weekend. Before that evil, plotting Elon Musk sent his car into space to avoid it being identified as part of a crime of some sorts. Unfortunately, our esteemed colleague Mad Mike Hughes (he's not mad, he just likes to be called that) failed to send himself into space. For now.

As you might know, he was trying to get his homemade space rocket to lift off from the Mojave Desert, where the beautiful flat city of Amboy is located. Two times he tried that last weekend, only to be stopped by the perpetrators of the continuous Earth-is-round lie.

First, he was told by the Bureau of Land Management he cannot fly over public lands. He aborted the launch and now plans to sue the entire state of California: the Governor, the Tax Board, all the legal department for the Tax Board, and the attorney general, and senator Kamala Harris. His promise to us is that they would all be in prison by the end of the year.

Then, on his second attempt, a malfunction prevented him from taking off at 500 mph and revealing the truth for the benefit of all mankind. More precisely, an apparent O-ring failed. We have a theory that the O-ring itself is actually a square-ring, but that's another story.

Thankfully, the Washington Post is the only news outlet that covered our entire ordeal. We'll be back with updates, and proof, as soon as we get them.

falcon heavy Elon Musk flat earth mike hughes lol funny
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Latest car models:
MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactHYUNDAI Santa FeHYUNDAI Santa Fe Medium SUVRAM Trucks 1500 Quad CabRAM Trucks 1500 Quad Cab Fullsize PickupRAM Trucks 1500 Crew CabRAM Trucks 1500 Crew Cab Fullsize PickupFORD Ka+ ActiveFORD Ka+ Active SmallAll car models  