2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Hits Nurburgring, Rain Causes Trouble

We always like to keep an eye out for real-world Porsche 911 sightings and yet the one we've brought along for now came as a bit of a surprise. That's because we're talking about the brand spanking new 991.2-incarnation GT3 RS, with the rear-engined animal having recently hit the Nurburgring during a public session.

6 photos



The hunter? A Ring Wolf called Thilo, who enjoys blitzing the infamous German track in his modded Seat Leon Cupra.



And while the 520 hp engine of the Porscha allowed this to pass the tuned hot hatch, the front-wheel-drive nature of the Cupra and the fact that Thilo is all too familiar with the layout of the Green Hell allowed the SEAT to keep up easily.



Sadly, rain showed up from the first meters of the lap, which meant the GT3 RS couldn't fully stretch its legs. However, as you'll notice in the piece of footage documenting the chase, which was captured from inside the spicy compact, the driver of the Zuffenhausen special did get the tail out on more than one occasion.



We'll remind you that the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS swept track day aficionados off their feet with its



As for the setup that allows the Leon Cupra to engage in such hunting sessions, the hot hatch has been gifted with a KW Clubsport 3-way adjustable suspension, Brembo stopping hardware and ATS GTR wheels shod in Dunlop Direzza 245/40 R18 rubber. Oh, and let's not forget the upgrade for the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine of the car (this is a DSG machine). To be more precise, the turbo-four has been pushed to 370 hp, while receiving an oil cooler and an oil catch tank.



P.S.: As the clip demonstrates, this 911 didn't sport the Weissach Package.



