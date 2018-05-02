Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Isn't As Practical as Skoda Kodiaq, UK Review Says

The first 7-seat version of the Tiguan SUV has just arrived in Britain. It's been a long time coming, and we were curious to find out what the reviews have to say about the Allspace.

After hearing that, we had to do a double check. And while there's still not enough space for an adult in the back of the Skoda, it is a little better on legroom.



But to be honest, the two extra seats in 90% of crossovers are only meant for occasional use by children. But who has that large of a family? So, in a way, the Allspace is the car you almost never meet.



Even though this is a brand new vehicle that costs a lot of money, it's not that attractive. Who's to say you should go to a Ford dealership and PCP your way behind the wheel of the Edge?



Volkswagen makes you pay extra for the LED headlights and the R-Line body kit, both of which you will need if you want a good-looking Allspace. But Mat says you can at least save a little cash by not ticking the AWD options box.



The materials used in the 7-seat version of the Tiguan are not of the best quality, as the crossover suffers from the scratchy plastic syndrome. Could this be a North America import thing? Still, there are ample storage spaces and clever features designed to make life easier.



It also drives like any normal Tiguan, with good grip and decent suspension. However, that's not enough to make this into a best-seller, not with those looks.



