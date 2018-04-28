Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S Coupe Sets Sachsenring SUV Record, Nurburgring Record Next?

With SUVs and track records now being more popular than ever, it's no wonder that more and more aficionados long to find out the name of the quickest crossover on various tracks. And the latest accolade of the sort involves the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S Coupe.

The German magazine pushed the SUV-Coupe to its limit on the technical German track, with the V8 wielder delivering a lap time of 1:37.89. Interestingly, this allows the SUV to be quicker round the said circuit than the (non-S) Mercedes- AMG C63 Coupe. These are interesting times we live in...



You can check out the feat in the piece of footage below, even though we have reasons to believe the footage comes from a tire-warming lap rather than from the hot lap - check out the frantic steering wheel action, which brings plenty of understeer/oversteer and you might get the same feeling.



Of course, the question that sits on everbody's lips involves a not so small German track called Nurburgring.



And yes, we do expect to see the GLC63 S grabbing the Green Hell's SUV record. For one thing, we



We'll remind you that the current Nordschleife SUV record sits with the 510 hp Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.



Then again, there are other machines that might prove even quicker than the Affalterbach brute. And the list is extremely rich, involving high-riding beasts like the 650 hp



