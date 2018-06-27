SpaceX Drops Crew Dragon Capsule from Helicopter to Test Parachute System

Renault Captur Coupe Makes Spyshots Debut, Looks Decent

We finally have some decent spyshots of the rumored Renault Captur Coupe . A prototype was spotted doing road testing in Europe, allowing us to see quite a few design details. 15 photos SUV -crazy, so much so that mainstream manufacturers are now copying the BMW X6. We've even heard a report about a Dacia Duster Coupe coming to Paris, but this is not some rumor; it's a real piece of sheet metal.



Renault is supposed to show the



Because of its compact proportions, the Captur Coupe looks more like a raised liftback sedan. However, it's a little bit longer and more attractive than a typical crossover. The bigger body could make carrying larger items possible as well. French designers opted for a bold front end with a smaller-than-usual upper grille and a larger one at the bottom.



Looking down the side, we noticed that Captur Coupe has mirrors which are mounted next to the window instead of to the door, while the amount of side trim has gone down significantly. This makes the car look more... German, a bit like the Megane 4, which will probably also donate its interior layout.



This model is based on the same CMF-B platform as the 5th generation Clio hatchback. As a result, it won't have an AWD option, as you can probably tell from the spyshots. The engine range will be made up of the usual Renault turbocharged engines, meaning the 1.5 dCi will form the bulk of sales, backed up by the 0.9 and 1.2 TCe.



