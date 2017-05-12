autoevolution

2017 Renault Captur Facelift Gets Extensive Photo Gallery and New Videos

 
12 May 2017, 20:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Renault Captur is Europe's best selling mini crossover with over 200,000 deliveries last year. But competition is fierce, and the jacked up Clio has received a mid-life update culminating with LED headlights and the Initiale Paris trim level.
After being revealed at the Geneva Motor Show, the Captur facelift is sending out a warning to the competition using an extensive photo gallery. If you already own a Captur or are looking to buy one, this footage might be to your taste.

Like with the Clio, this facelift is not what you'd call groundbreaking. The French designers have been tasked with making the car look both posh and tough, so they gave it new LED headlights and a beefy silver front skirt. It's the little things that matter!

The latest version of the R-Link infotainment system boasts Android Auto, allowing you to use some of your own apps instead of being stuck playing with Renault's fake engine sounds.

If the photos were taken at night, you might also notice the revisions to the taillights or that the daytime running lights are shaped like the letter C. These French designers sure like their alphabet soup, but color is always on the agenda.

The 2017 Captur has added Atacama Orange, Ocean Blue, and Amethyst Black, with the latter being exclusive to the Initiale Paris trim level. Honestly, it's not Renault's best attempt at creating a Parisian premium trim level. It gets some funky looking seats and different 17-inch wheels, but it can't hold a candle to Espace.

The baby crossover continues to be offered with four engines, split between petrol and diesel. The dCi options are the same 90 and 110 PS units, while the 0.9 and 1.2-liter turbocharged TCe also soldier on. The EDC gearbox is also fitted to the more powerful versions of those engines.





Renault Captur 2017 Renault Captur R-link Renault MINI Crossover
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our RENAULT Testdrives:

2015 Renault Megane RS 275 Trophy71
2015 Renault Kadjar75
2015 Renault Zoe65
2015 Renault Captur61
RENAULT Clio RS 20068
RENAULT Clio 0.9 TCe67
RENAULT Twizy EV52
RENAULT Koleos Facelift66
RENAULT Clio RS Gordini65
RENAULT Twingo Facelift51