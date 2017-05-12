2017 Renault Captur Facelift Gets Extensive Photo Gallery and New Videos

The Renault Captur
is Europe's best selling mini crossover with over 200,000 deliveries last year. But competition is fierce, and the jacked up Clio has received a mid-life update culminating with LED headlights and the Initiale Paris trim level.
After being revealed at the Geneva Motor Show
, the Captur facelift is sending out a warning to the competition using an extensive photo gallery. If you already own a Captur or are looking to buy one, this footage might be to your taste.
Like with the Clio, this facelift is not what you'd call groundbreaking. The French designers have been tasked with making the car look both posh and tough, so they gave it new LED headlights and a beefy silver front skirt. It's the little things that matter!
The latest version of the R-Link infotainment system boasts Android Auto, allowing you to use some of your own apps instead of being stuck playing with Renault's fake engine sounds.
If the photos were taken at night, you might also notice the revisions to the taillights or that the daytime running lights are shaped like the letter C. These French designers sure like their alphabet soup, but color is always on the agenda.
The 2017 Captur has added Atacama Orange, Ocean Blue, and Amethyst Black, with the latter being exclusive to the Initiale Paris trim level. Honestly, it's not Renault's best attempt at creating a Parisian premium trim level. It gets some funky looking seats and different 17-inch wheels, but it can't hold a candle to Espace.
The baby crossover continues to be offered with four engines, split between petrol and diesel. The dCi options are the same 90 and 110 PS units, while the 0.9 and 1.2-liter turbocharged TCe also soldier on. The EDC gearbox is also fitted to the more powerful versions of those engines.