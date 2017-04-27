autoevolution

2017 SEAT Leon X-Perience Facelift Detailed in New Photos

 
27 Apr 2017, 19:56 UTC ·
by
SEAT is planning both a smaller and a larger SUV than the Ateca. But it's still messing around with the Leon X-Perience, an off-road wagon that just got a facelift.
If you're looking at this car, wondering what they've changed... you could probably do my job. Only die-hard fans of the Leon X-Perience will know that minor cosmetic changes have been made.

Just like with its sister car, the Golf Alltrack, the facelift mainly brought about new LED headlights. All Leons used to have handsome front ends, but for whatever reason, they've borrowed the styling of the Ateca. That means a kink in the lights and a wider grille.

Around the back, we have new graphics for the taillights, but the bumper is the same. A new set of alloys has been added, and its design is shared with, you guessed it, the Ateca once again.

On the inside, it's just as beautiful a place to be as any crossover. The Leon X-Perience gets treated to two types of humanmade leather in an earthy tone. You might also notice that the handbrake has been replaced by a button, making room for a longer armrest. The infotainment system is a little bigger at 8 inches, with most functions, but Volkswagen has an even better 9.2-inch setup.

The engine range of engines is about the same starting at €24,590 with a 1.4 TSI, a manual and FWD. The cheapest diesel is a 1.6 TDI, but most buyers go for either the 150 or the 184 hp 2.0 TDI, both of which come standard with 4Drive. There's also a brisk 1.8 TSI model, which some people like despite the poor fuel economy.

The cool photos, which I believe are the most abundant and clearest for the 2017 Leon X-Perience, come from the SEAT UK press office. There, the engine range is limited to the base 2.0 TDI in SE Technology trim for £ 28,210 or the more powerful model in SE Lux trim for £ 32,210.
