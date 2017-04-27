2017 SEAT Leon X-Perience Facelift Detailed in New Photos

SEAT is planning both a smaller and a larger SUV than the Ateca. But it's still messing around with the Leon X-Perience
, an off-road wagon that just got a facelift.
If you're looking at this car, wondering what they've changed... you could probably do my job. Only die-hard fans of the Leon X-Perience will know that minor cosmetic changes have been made.
Just like with its sister car, the Golf Alltrack
, the facelift mainly brought about new LED headlights. All Leons used to have handsome front ends, but for whatever reason, they've borrowed the styling of the Ateca. That means a kink in the lights and a wider grille.
Around the back, we have new graphics for the taillights, but the bumper is the same. A new set of alloys has been added, and its design is shared with, you guessed it, the Ateca once again.
On the inside, it's just as beautiful a place to be as any crossover. The Leon X-Perience gets treated to two types of humanmade leather in an earthy tone. You might also notice that the handbrake has been replaced by a button, making room for a longer armrest. The infotainment system is a little bigger at 8 inches, with most functions, but Volkswagen has an even better 9.2-inch setup.
The engine range of engines is about the same starting at €24,590 with a 1.4 TSI, a manual and FWD
. The cheapest diesel is a 1.6 TDI
, but most buyers go for either the 150 or the 184 hp 2.0 TDI, both of which come standard with 4Drive. There's also a brisk 1.8 TSI model, which some people like despite the poor fuel economy.
The cool photos, which I believe are the most abundant and clearest for the 2017 Leon X-Perience, come from the SEAT UK press office. There, the engine range is limited to the base 2.0 TDI in SE Technology trim for £ 28,210 or the more powerful model in SE Lux trim for £ 32,210.