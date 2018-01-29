Renault Clio Urban Nav Special Edition Launched in Nardo Grey-Like Color

Its appeal comes from relative affordability, sound design, and equipment. However, there's no denying that the 2013 car is beginning to show its age. As such, Renault is doing what it can to keep people interested, and that includes a special edition called "Urban Nav."
The color is apparently the most striking part, as it's a dead ringer for the famous Nardo Grey
that Audi offers. And as the name suggests, navigation is also thrown in for good measure.
Announced in Britain recently, the Clio Urban Nav is scheduled to go on sale come March. Prices start at £16,225, which is £575 more than the Dynamique Nav. The upside is what Renault describes as £1,265’s worth of additional equipment.
More specifically, the 7-inch touchscreen is included with satellite navigation. Also, you get body-colored electrically adjustable and heated mirrors, automatic headlights, auto wipers, air conditioning and the Hands-free key card with a start/stop.
We like that you can go to the dealer and say "give me the one that looks good." Even in the context of the new Polo, Fiesta, and Ibiza, this is a sexy urban shopping cart. Sadly, the engine range isn't as hot as that of its rivals.
The base engine for the Urban Nav is the 0.9 TCe with 90 horsepower and 135 Nm. Matched to a manual gearbox, it won't get you anywhere in a hurry. Because of the torque, we'd suggest picking the dCi 90, which has a 1.5-liter diesel under the hood.
This will set you back £17,675, but there's an automatic version that will set you back £18,995. Honestly, we tested the powertrain in the Captur
, and it's not a bad one!