autoevolution
 

Renault Clio Urban Nav Special Edition Launched in Nardo Grey-Like Color

29 Jan 2018, 19:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Renault Clio is a good car, like it or not. This four-generation model, available in 5-door body only, was the second most popular car in Europe in 2017.
61 photos
2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur2017 Renault Captur
Its appeal comes from relative affordability, sound design, and equipment. However, there's no denying that the 2013 car is beginning to show its age. As such, Renault is doing what it can to keep people interested, and that includes a special edition called "Urban Nav."

The color is apparently the most striking part, as it's a dead ringer for the famous Nardo Grey that Audi offers. And as the name suggests, navigation is also thrown in for good measure.

Announced in Britain recently, the Clio Urban Nav is scheduled to go on sale come March. Prices start at £16,225, which is £575 more than the Dynamique Nav. The upside is what Renault describes as £1,265’s worth of additional equipment.

More specifically, the 7-inch touchscreen is included with satellite navigation. Also, you get body-colored electrically adjustable and heated mirrors, automatic headlights, auto wipers, air conditioning and the Hands-free key card with a start/stop.

We like that you can go to the dealer and say "give me the one that looks good." Even in the context of the new Polo, Fiesta, and Ibiza, this is a sexy urban shopping cart. Sadly, the engine range isn't as hot as that of its rivals.

The base engine for the Urban Nav is the 0.9 TCe with 90 horsepower and 135 Nm. Matched to a manual gearbox, it won't get you anywhere in a hurry. Because of the torque, we'd suggest picking the dCi 90, which has a 1.5-liter diesel under the hood.

This will set you back £17,675, but there's an automatic version that will set you back £18,995. Honestly, we tested the powertrain in the Captur, and it's not a bad one!
Renault Captur Renault CAPTUR
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Ford's Autonomous Police Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
RENAULT models:
RENAULT CapturRENAULT Captur CompactRENAULT Megane RS 5 DoorsRENAULT Megane RS 5 Doors CompactRENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVRENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVRENAULT Clio EstateRENAULT Clio Estate CompactAll RENAULT models  