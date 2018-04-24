2019 Renault Clio Spied Again, Has a Hint of Mercedes A-Class

The Clio 5 is continuing road testing in production-ready prototype form. The hatchback looks grown-up and very sporty, with a hint of Mercedes inspiration.

10 photos



Mercedes isn't the only one to use more focused lines; BMW previewed the same thing with the 8 Series concept last year. But the 2019 Clio looks more like the A-Class than anything else, probably even its big sister, the Megane. For example, you don't see those LED monkey tails hanging from the edges of the headlights, while the taillights probably won't try to kiss in the middle.



Further parallels can be drawn between the oversized Mercedes and Renault badges or the keen "eyes" of the hatchbacks which are the subject of this story.



Some styling elements are evolved from those of the Clio 4. For example, the hood is of a clamshell design, while the rear door handles are hidden in the door frames.



Based on the CMF-B platform, the all-new Clio should have a few new engines. Our info suggests the car will make extensive use of 1.0 and 1.3-liter gasoline turbo unis, as well as the 1.5 dCi diesel with up to 115 HP . A mild-hybrid 1.5 dCi will get the Eco2 badge, but a plug-in is also rumored for 2020.



The prototype in our photos is sporty, but it's not the



