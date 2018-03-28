Renault Captur S-Edition Gets 150 HP From New Turbo Engine

HP

The press release makes no notice of this, but we believe the Energy TCe 150 engine is the same 1.3-liter mill fitted to the Scenic and shared with the new A-Class. Besides 150, the turbocharged Catur also makes 250, enough for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 8.2 seconds.This version of the new special edition is already available in France from €24,600. If you need the Captur crossover to change its own gears, the EDC version is listed at €26,200. However, the standard spent time changes to 9.2 seconds. Boy, that must be a slow gearbox!But wait, there's more! You can have the same Captur S-Edition with much less powerful engines too, defeating the whole point of the special edition.The cheapest, priced from €23,300, get the Energy TCe 120, which is a 1.2-liter turbo. The most expensive is the Energy dCi 110, a diesel that's not available with an auto gearbox and will set you back €26,100.Besides the engine, the Captur S-Edition will also feature an exclusive Iron Blue exterior finish combined with an Etoilé Black or Platine Grey roof. Hopefully, the real deal will look better, because the press photos aren't that impressive.If that's not your thing, Renault will also let you chose from a total of eight color combinations. Other highlights include these 17-inch "Filante" diamond-cut alloy wheels, Gun Metal Grey door protection inserts and skid plates as well as S-Edition badging.Stepping inside, we see some more upmarket seats covered in Alcantara, similar to what's on the Megane GT, but with smaller bolsters. The blue stitching is inserted into the armrest, wheel, and handbrake, while blue accent lighting is seen around the temperature controls.This model will come with things like R-Link Evolution infotainment, front, side and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, Easy Park Assist and Blind Sport Warning