More Powerful Peugeot 508 GTi Could Have 270 HP from a 1.6-Liter Turbo

Frankly, we're not surprised, as the lion badge has dumped a lot of money into the development of a sedan with frameless doors and a cool interior. While they're at it, they might as well teach the VW Arteon a thing or two.
The report from French magazine L'argus
clearly states that the most powerful 508 will have 270 horsepower of the metric variety. We honestly thought the car would cap out at the 300 horsepower plug-in hybrid model, but we might be talking about entirely different things.
Now, more powerful engines are not uncommon in this segment. For example, you can grab a 280 horsepower version of the Passat, Arteon and Skoda Superb. But Peugeot is probably doing things differently.
The 508 already has a 180 HP
version of the 1.6 PureTech, plus a 225 HP unit in 508 GT. They are not going to go any bigger when adding another 45 HP, instead opting for the mill found in the 308 GTi hot hatch.
A smaller 1.6-liter engine could feel strained when compared to the 2-liter used by competitors. However, we saw the 308 GTi outgunning the Hyundai i30 N
recently and a Megane RS a few years ago.
Along with the new engine, the sedan will also get a tweaked suspension, new exhaust, sportier cladding and perhaps the two-tone paint of the other GTi models.
The odd thing is that the 508 GTi might end up being called the 508 Ti, as Peugeot wants to revive the tag used in the 1970's when the 504 Ti boasted a 104 HP 2-liter and rear-wheel drive.
Laurent Blanchet told our source that the hotter Peugeot model should be unveiled this fall. Considering how important the Paris Motor Show is, we're not surprised. A new 208 hatchback and Renault Clio are also rumored for the event.