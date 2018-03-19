autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Hyundai i30 N Beaten by Peugeot 308 GTi Around the Track

19 Mar 2018, 21:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The i30 N is Hyundai's first hot hatch. It looks brilliant and has been tuned with the help of a man 'stolen from BMW M.' We know it's not going to beat the crazy Civic Type R, but we honestly expected it to win against the Peugeot 308 GTi.
2 photos
Hyundai i30 N Beaten by Peugeot 308 GTi Around the Track
The French car isn't famous for anything in particular. It doesn't have the crazy blue paint or a big wing over the trunk. Its engine is also much smaller, but more on that later.

Auto Express put the two off-beat hot hatch choices to the test around a tight track. Reviewing them is one thing, but this video is all about the lap times. The stopwatch doesn't lie, and it says the 308 GTi is faster by over a second.

The i30 N is infinitely configurable thanks to driving modes. It also features adaptive dampers and a rev-matching system that makes the driver feel like a god. The Peugeot only has one mode, and that's faster than anything the Korean car can throw at it.

It comes down to tuning and weight, as the 308 GTi is being superior in the braking department and has a better mechanical limited slip differential.

Under its hood is the most potent 1.6-liter turbo engine fitted to a production car. Despite the i30 N featuring a larger 2-liter, they are almost tied for both power and torque. However, the 308 GTi is lighter by about 200 kilograms, an absurd number for two direct rivals. It might even be faster in a drag race as a result.

Even if it's the fastest, I won't buy the 308 GTi over the Hyundai. Technology is a big part of what makes a hot hatch appealing, and a rev-matching system sounds so cool. Also, I think the i30 looks better, and it's also cheaper if you ignore the list price and just see what's out there.

hyundai i30 N peugeot 308 gti Hot Hatch Hyundai Peugeot Sport
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Immortal ICE King How to Tow a Trailer The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Tank Vs. Well Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Booth Girls Have Cooties Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI Kona ElectricHYUNDAI Kona Electric Small SUVHYUNDAI Sonata HybridHYUNDAI Sonata Hybrid MediumHYUNDAI SonataHYUNDAI Sonata MediumHYUNDAI Santa FeHYUNDAI Santa Fe Medium SUVHYUNDAI Veloster NHYUNDAI Veloster N CompactAll HYUNDAI models  