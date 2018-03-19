Hyundai i30 N Beaten by Peugeot 308 GTi Around the Track

The i30 N is Hyundai's first hot hatch. It looks brilliant and has been tuned with the help of a man 'stolen from BMW M.' We know it's not going to beat the crazy Civic Type R, but we honestly expected it to win against the Peugeot 308 GTi.

2 photos



Auto Express put the two off-beat hot hatch choices to the test around a tight track. Reviewing them is one thing, but this video is all about the lap times. The stopwatch doesn't lie, and it says the 308 GTi is faster by over a second.



The i30 N is infinitely configurable thanks to driving modes. It also features adaptive dampers and a rev-matching system that makes the driver feel like a god. The Peugeot only has one mode, and that's faster than anything the Korean car can throw at it.



It comes down to tuning and weight, as the 308 GTi is being superior in the braking department and has a better mechanical limited slip differential.



Under its hood is the most potent 1.6-liter turbo engine fitted to a production car. Despite the i30 N featuring a larger 2-liter, they are almost tied for both power and torque. However, the 308 GTi is lighter by about 200 kilograms, an absurd number for two direct rivals. It might even be faster in a drag race as a result.



Even if it's the fastest, I won't buy the



