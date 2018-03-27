UPDATE: "Police" Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta Destroyed, Technician to Blame?

So far, we only have the image above, without any additional media or details. Nevertheless, the picture, which came to us via the Autogespot
Facebook page, is enough to let us know that the car has been ruined.
Judging by the details we see here, the 458 SA has taken serious damage, but we're not sure whether the car was totaled or it can return to the road. With onlyy 499 units being produced, here's to hoping the latter version turns out to be true.
As for the reasons that set this accident apart from other Ferrari crashes, we'll start with the special aura of the 458 Speciale
Aperta.
This model is the last of its kind, with the Prancing Horse having switched to twin-turbocharging for its V8 models - from the scream of its 605 hp naturally aspirated V8 to the fact that it also signifies the end of the Luca di Montezemolo era, there are plenty of reasons to cherish this edition.
As for the example we have here, the machine features some sort of a faux Police wrap, with this being just one of the stunts pulled by its owner.
We're talking about social media aficionado POG, who deserves credit for giving
his machines the opposite of the garage queen treatment - keep in mind that this Fezza trades hands for north of $600,000 these days.
Interestingly, a Facebook comment on the page mentioned above talks about a Ferrari technician being behind the wheel at the moment of the crash, not its owner. Nevertheless, since there's no extra info on the matter, we'll take this with a massive grain of salt.
We've added a pair of Instagram posts below, so you can check out this Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta during its better days.Update1:
The said Fb page published a second post-crash photo of the car (check this out above), which allows us to take a closer look at the damage.Update2:
The owner of the car took to Facebook to shed some ligjht on the matter, explaining that he wasn't the one who crashed the car, while highway aquaplaning was involved. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the accident.
The POG-lice developed a self-driving car to arrest offenders of all kinds. Better start looking over your shoulder! - La POG-LICE développe une voiture autonome pour intercepter les délinquants en tout genre. Soyez sur vos gardes, citoyens.
A post shared by POG (@pogforever) on Mar 20, 2018 at 10:00am PDT
I admit she is more beautiful this way. #Souvenir #BeforeTheRidiculousWrapPOGLICE #ThePOGLICEisWatchingYOU - J'avoue qu'elle est plus belle comme ça. #Souvenir #AvantSonWrapDebilePOGLICE #AttentionLaPOGLICEvousSurveille
A post shared by POG (@pogforever) on Mar 26, 2018 at 9:35am PDT