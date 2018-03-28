Mercedes-Benz GLB Spied Looking Massive and Ready for Production

We don't know if you noticed, but when Mercedes-Benz introduced the current GLC-Class SUV, a slight uproar could be heard throughout the world as each new timezone received the news.
It came from the chests of those who really liked the boxy design of the GLK-Class and were a bit split on the looks of the new model. Nobody could say it was ugly or anything, it just didn't have anything in common with the model it was replacing, and a lot of people felt pretty strongly about that particular model.
The GLK-Class was always seen as a small G-Class, and even though it was a flagrant stretch originated from the company's marketing department, the public went along with it. You know, because it was cool to think such a thing as a baby G-Wagen existed.
It looks more and more as though those disappointed with the direction Mercedes-Benz's model in that segment is going will finally have something to their taste in the all-new GLB-Class. The only caveat is that they'll have to settle for a smaller vehicle since, as pointed out by the name (since the "B" in GLB suggesting a connection with the B-Class).
Indeed, the GLB is built on the same MFA2 modular platform as all the other front-wheel-drive (or FWD-derived AWD) compact models from Mercedes-Benz. Those include the new A-Class, as well as a plethora of upcoming models: A-Class Sedan, CLA-Class, GLA-Class, B-Class, and probably a few others we're missing right now.
The GLB has recently been snapped wearing a weird orange camouflage film that made it look like a clay model, but also revealed most of the vehicle's exterior features. It marks an important departure from the much more crossover-like GLA-Class, making it the right choice for those looking for the maximum amount of space from a Mercedes-Benz vehicle based on the MFA2 platform (with only the B-Class left to have something to say about that).
Platform-sharing means the GLB will also receive the same engine and transmission configurations as its siblings. However, we'll have to see if the entry-level options will be available on this slightly larger SUV (the 1.5-liter diesel of Renault origin). Also, it might skip the AMG treatment as well since it wouldn't make such an excellent match.
