autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Spyshots: 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Laps Nurburgring, Production Close

26 Mar 2018, 14:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Now that we've met the 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class in Geneva, it's time to look past the hatchback, as the three-pointed star is preparing a compact family that will be richer than ever before. And now that the 2018 Nurburgring testing season is open, it's time to zoom in on the 2019 A-Class Sedan.
15 photos
The future saloon has recently been spotted doing its thing on the Nordschleife, with the model being close to production. In fact, you can expect the three-volume model to make its debut by the end of the year.

Wearing the V177 internal code, the A-Class Sedan should also be offered on the US market, where the hatch is absent.

The Sedan will borrow most of the engines of the five-door A-Class, with one of the potential exceptions being found at the top of the range. So while the multiple states of tune for the 1.4-liter turbo and the 1.6-liter diesel (Euro-only) should make it to the A-Class Sedan, we're only expecting the saloon to offer a single Mercedes-AMG incarnation.

You see, the fourth-generation A-Class is expected to receive two Affalterbach models, namely the 300+ hp A30/A35 and the 400+ hp A45/A50, with only the first expected to be offered on the Sedan.

The 2019 A-Class Sedan is part of a larger compact vehicle offensive that will see the three-pointed star strengthening its position in this area of the market. To be more precise, the A-Class Hatchback and Sedan will be accompanied by the second coming of the CLA.

It seems that MB is so determined to cater to the transportation needs of those in the market for a compact model that the company has tasked its designers and engineers with creating a pair of uber-close models that won't cannibalize each other. So, for instance, while the CLA will continue to play the four-door coupe card, the new A-Class Sedan will appeal to more traditional customers, albeit while packing a sportier luggage compartment lid.

As for the crossover side of the range, we're also looking at a pair of models. To be more precise, the German carmaker is working on the second-generation GLA, which will offer a more spacious interior. At the same time, the company is developing the GLB, which will borrow a few rugged styling cues from the 2019 G-Class.

Just like the A-Class Sedan, the new GLA and the GLB should be presented by 2019.
2019 mercedes-benz a-class sedan Mercedes-Benz spyshots nurburgring 2018 Nurburgring
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
The Immortal ICE King How to Tow a Trailer Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205) Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMANMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMAN LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACHMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACH LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 