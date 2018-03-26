Spyshots: 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Laps Nurburgring, Production Close

The future saloon has recently been spotted doing its thing on the Nordschleife, with the model being close to production. In fact, you can expect the three-volume model to make its debut by the end of the year.
Wearing the V177 internal code, the A-Class Sedan should also be offered on the US market, where the hatch is absent.
The Sedan will borrow most of the engines of the five-door A-Class, with one of the potential exceptions being found at the top of the range. So while the multiple states of tune for the 1.4-liter turbo and the 1.6-liter diesel (Euro-only) should make it to the A-Class Sedan, we're only expecting the saloon to offer a single Mercedes-AMG
incarnation.
You see, the fourth-generation A-Class is expected to receive two Affalterbach models, namely the 300+ hp A30/A35 and the 400+ hp A45/A50, with only the first expected to be offered on the Sedan.
The 2019 A-Class Sedan is part of a larger compact vehicle offensive that will see the three-pointed star strengthening its position in this area of the market. To be more precise, the A-Class Hatchback and Sedan will be accompanied by the second coming of the CLA.
It seems that MB is so determined to cater to the transportation needs of those in the market for a compact model that the company has tasked its designers and engineers with creating a pair of uber-close models that won't cannibalize each other. So, for instance, while the CLA will continue to play the four-door coupe card, the new A-Class Sedan will appeal to more traditional customers, albeit while packing a sportier luggage compartment lid.
As for the crossover side of the range, we're also looking at a pair of models. To be more precise, the German carmaker is working on the second-generation GLA, which will offer a more spacious interior. At the same time, the company is developing the GLB
, which will borrow a few rugged styling cues from the 2019 G-Class.
Just like the A-Class Sedan, the new GLA
and the GLB should be presented by 2019.