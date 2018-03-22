Mercedes GLB Practically Revealed by Spyshots, Looks Like a Mini-GLS

So far, Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class prototypes have all be testing with thick camouflage which convinced people to believe the G-Class was being copied on a smaller scale. But the design appears much closer to the GLS-Class in the latest set of images.

5 photos



The headlights of the GLB look nothing like those of the A-Class. They are large and masculine, not connected to the grille. This particular appearance package has holes in the horizontal bars of the grille and at the bottom of the bumper. You see some of that on the GLA after its recent facelift.



The wheel arches of this crossover are a bit more square, which in combination with raised suspension and rugged cladding gives it a rugged appearance. By comparison, the wheels look freakishly small, but they are the same ones used doing road testing. But practicality is essential. That's why the greenhouse is tall with thin pillars creating minimal blind sports.



We can also see a little bit of the rear, where narrow taillights taper around to the sides. The roof shows a vast panoramic roof, but no fixed rails.



Platform-wise, this vehicle rides on Daimler's only front-drive platform. All the engines are going to be shared with the A-Class. There's the 1.3-liter gasoline motor with 163 HP and the 1.5-liter diesel with 116 HP, both of which seem small. The cabin should also have a similar twin-screen configuration, but perhaps we'll see twin grab handles on the center tunnel too.



