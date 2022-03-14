Red, Stock, 1994 Mazda RX-7 Is Ready for a Long-Term Relationship

This was the last RX-7 on the market, and it was truly a driver's car like no other. But, thanks to its rotary Wankel engine and its standard features, it is also a daily driver for those passionate about Japanese sports cars.
When I first drove a Mazda with a rotary engine, it was an RX8. Later on, I had the chance to drive an example like this one, and it took me about five minutes to understand its magic. The RX-7 offered snappy accelerations, it was an easy-to-drive car, and the interior vibrations were almost non-existent. However, after some research, I found out that it wasn't exactly the car someone would have as the only vehicle, and I turned my attention towards a Cherokee XJ.
The car that we see here was auctioned in 2021, and the former owner put some effort into it, resprayed the bodywork due to hail damage, and rebuilt the engine. Yes, that was the weakest part of the RX-7. It takes commitment to have a vehicle like this and keep it in mint condition. Also, the owner has to look carefully for the oil level and check it almost every day. If raced, then it should be checked after each race. It's the weak spot for Wankel engines. My friend, Dragos, has more experience with the rotary engines and has some excellent advices.
On the plus side, this 107k miles (172,200 km) odometer doesn't reflect the engine's age. It was restored in 2011 by Rotary Performance of Garland, Texas when the car had just 102k miles (164,150 km). Thus, this car should be trouble-free for many years, depending on how many miles the next owner will put on it with proper maintenance. Another significant improvement is the Koyo aluminum radiator, which should cool better than the stock one.
Yes, it is a five-speed row-your-own gearbox that sends the power to the rear wheels via a limited-slip differential. For any fan of Japanese cars, that means drift-a-lot ability. And they're not wrong. Moreover, worth noticing that the exterior look is astonishing, unaltered by bad-taste aero kits or handmade spoilers in the back.
The JMoralGroup seller is located in Redlands, California, if you want to visit them and see the car for yourself. Then, you could inspect the 1.3-liter turbocharged Wanke engine and tell us if it won't make you say, "shut up and take my money," after you drive it.
