Mazda RX-7 Drag Races Tesla Model S Plaid, Can Rotary Power Prevail Over Electricity?

Thanks to its neck-snapping straight-line performance, the Tesla Model S Plaid has so far raced against all sorts of fast machines. We’ve seen it take on full-blown supercars, various muscle cars, and even extremely powerful high-riders, beating them into submission.
However, unless we’re mistaking, the electric hyper sedan has never tried its luck against a rotary-powered car. Or better said ‘had,’ because this example was pinned against one bad Mazda RX-7, not for a 1/4-mile race, but for a 1/8-mile sprint.
If the Tesla in question seems familiar, that’s because we have covered some of its drag racing ventures, including the one where it got hit by a nitrous Chevrolet S-10 earlier this month. The zero-emission model still bears the battle scars on its right rear end, and its owner says that he will fix it next month.
However, until that happens, he will continue to enjoy its performance by pinning it against various quick cars, like the aforementioned RX-7, running on slicks. This would be a good moment to remind ourselves that Mazda has yet to give us a new rotary-powered car, despite the numerous rumors pointing to one.
This RX-7 is said to have been “heavily tuned,” though the exact mods are unknown. Still, it probably has close to 1,000 horsepower on tap, considering that it is a worthy opponent to the likes of the Model S Plaid, which got new wheels and tires prior to the straight-line battle.
Before the race began, on February 16, at the Showtime Dragstrip in Florida, the lanes got extra prepping for improved traction, and quicker takeoffs, with both owners eager to cross the finish line first. Nonetheless, there can only be one winner, and at the end of the 1/8-mile run, the Model S Plaid posted a 6.09, with a 118.7 mph (191 kph) exit speed. But how did the Mazda do? Only one way to find out.
