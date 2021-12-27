Reborn Pontiac 2+2 Gladly Imports Holden Coupe 60 Concept Styling to America

Also called “Parisienne 2+2” over in Canada, Pontiac’s 2+2 model was a full-size sporty trim derivative of the make’s Catalina series. It was born for the 1964 model year and lived a noticeably short “big brother” life.
Diehard aficionados of GM’s Pontiac brand might remember the 1964-1967 Catalina 2+2 was devised as a cool superior for the company’s highly popular Pontiac GTO series. Of course, it’s adamantly clear which of the two continued to enjoy a lengthy and successful life. But now that both are extinct, they might finally be on the same level.
Or at least the same virtual playing field if Jim – the pixel master behind the jlord8 account on social media – has anything to say about it. This CGI expert might be enamored with “photoshop’d 1980s and 1990s classics,” but he is also no stranger to proper 21st century revivals of iconic series.
Not long ago he envisioned a chunky modern-day tenth-generation Chevy Impala capable of shedding at least part of the heft. Thus, he transformed it into a two-door revival of the mighty SS lineage. Now he continues along the same General Motors line, albeit with a connoisseur’s niche twist. An Australian one.
Because he is no stranger to garnering inspiration across the “Land Down Under,” he again seeks aid from an Australian-born concept car. Instead of the FPV Falcon GT prototype that morphed into a second revival for the Mercury Marauder, this time around it’s the 2008 Melbourne International Motor Show Holden Coupe 60 concept lending a digital helping hand.
It more than naturally morphs into a modernized Pontiac 2+2 that has a decidedly muscle-car-like vibe. Complete with a feisty widebody aerodynamic kit, the always cool double side exhausts, as well as the crouching stance of something that clearly means high-performance business. All in all, not bad at all for an Aussie “import” that’s more than a decade old...
