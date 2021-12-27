1985 Audi 80 Returns to Live a Sustainable 2022 e-tron GT Zero Emissions Life

Better known today as the Audi A4/A5 series, the Ingolstadt-based company’s Audi 80 nameplate is probably equally legendary. And it might even have the upper hand, as far as vintage car aficionados are concerned.
We really cannot tell – even after witnessing many of his designs – if Siim Parn, the Estiona-based pixel master behind the spdesignsest account on social media, is a classic car fan or not. He loves to play with vintage conventions, that’s for sure, mixing and matching modern vehicles with icons from the past.
Usually from their direct history, but not always. Such has been the case recently with the virtual artist’s series of digital creations based on Volkswagen AG’s 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS. The latest version of the luxury four-door EV morphed not only into a stunning roadster to properly reinvent the 2003-2007 Porsche Carrera GT.
But it also piggybacked on the same zero-emission platform to deliver a reincarnation of a 993-generation Porsche 911. One that completely discarded the flat-six air-cooled wonder engine in favor of a hypothetical EV setup. Now it’s time for Taycan’s group sibling, the 2022 Audi e-tron GT, to have the same “neo-retro” fate.
The battery-electric executive high-performance sedan has no direct historical reference either, so the CGI expert saw fitting to morph its futuristic design credentials into something that has the 1980s written all over it. That would be a 1985 B2 Audi 80. This now looks exactly like something that was born during the Cold War and disguised itself for a quick time jump to the sustainable part of the 21st century.
While not everyone agrees with the idea of a reinvented Audi 80 being electric, others consider the design properly hot. Not bad at all, if our own two cents are also allowed. Still, we are going to defer final judgment until the digital content creator comes up with the usual front and rear views as well. And, no worries, we are also going to embed them below in due course.
