Rare 2009 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500KR Graces the Used Car Market, Would You Buy It?

If the fifth-gen Ford Mustang tops your shopping list, look no further than this 2009 Shelby GT500KR that is searching for a new home, looking all perfect and with barely any miles under its belt.
But what exactly is a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500KR, and what does the KR stand for? According to the Blue Oval, that would be King of the Road. It came out in the fifth-gen attire for the 2008 model year as an homage to the eponymous '68 muscle car, boasting several mods over the non-KR version, including a power boost.
Resting under the carbon fiber hood was a 5.4-liter supercharged V8. The Dearborn company gave it 540 hp (548 ps/403 kW) to play with and 510 pound-foot (691 Nm) of torque, up 30 hp (30 ps/22 kW) and 40 lb-ft (54 Nm) over the era's Shelby GT500. It also featured a strut tower brace to improve handling, tuned struts, springs, and shocks, and a more sonorous exhaust system.
It is estimated that 712 units of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500KR saw the light of day for the 2009 model year, and this is car #202. It has a Brilliant Silver paint finish with Blue Racing stripes, ten double-spoke V-shape wheels with the typical branding on them, and a black interior with leather upholstery and GT500KR embossing on the headrests above Caroll Shelby's signature.
You already know that something deemed a collector's item is going to cost you a pretty penny, don't you? Well, to make it yours, you will have to cough out $67,900. That kind of money could otherwise get you a brand-new 2024 Ford Mustang in the range-topping Dark Horse Premium trim level, which carries an MSRP of $62,180. This vehicle enjoys 500 hp (507 ps/373 kW) and 418 pound-foot (567 Nm) from its 5.0L naturally aspirated Coyote V8 motor.
Now, clearly, this 2009 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500KR is not destined for the typical pony car owner who tends to thrash it around at their local cars and coffee. It deserves a nice home and the occasional polishing after that short weekend drive. But if you had to choose between this one and a new Mustang Dark Horse as a daily, which one would get your approval?
There is a lot to like about this particular copy, including the mileage, as it hasn't seen much action over the years. The listing that we will link in a few moments reveals 7,570 miles (12,183 km) on the clock, so it is an almost brand-new machine despite being born 15 years ago. The vendor describes it as a sought-after collector's item, and that's true, given the rarity of this model and the overall condition of the pictured example.
