1968 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500KR Flaunts Rare Interior, Was Signed By Carroll Shelby

Introduced in 1964, the first-generation Ford Mustang quickly evolved into a full-blown muscle car with massive V8 engines. By 1967, Ford had already launched the GT350 and GT500, the latter fitted with the iconic 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) FE-series Cobra mill rated at 335 horsepower. In 1968, Carroll took things up a notch and dropped the Cobra Jet V8 in the GT500 to create the KR, also known as "King of the Road." 17 photos



The Shelby you're looking at is of the numbers-matching variety, but a repainted body prevents it from being an all-original survivor. You see, this KR left the factory in white, but it was repainted black at some point in its life. However, it sports a rare saddle brown interior, an upholstery color that Carroll Shelby put in just six GT500KRs.



And this bit of info was confirmed by the man himself to the previous owner. The story goes that he met Carroll in Las Vegas to have one of the sun visors signed. When Shelby saw it, he asked about the car because he didn't make many with a saddle interior. When he found out it's a



Long story short, the owner declined the offer and put the muscle car in storage for a few years. It has since been sold, and the current owner wants to find it a new home.



The Shelby still needs some work to become a



As a brief reminder, the Cobra Jet V8 in the Shelby GT500KR was officially rated at 335 horsepower. However, it was later found out that its true output was around 435 horses (it was usual for carmakers to reduce output on paper for insurance purposes).



Auctioned off by eBay seller



