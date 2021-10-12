Adventure-Ready Switchback II Boasts an Integrated Floor L-Track for All Your Toys

1954 DeSoto Firedome Coupe Flexes Old-School HEMI V8 Muscle

The HEMI engine and Chrysler go back to the XIV-2220 inverted V16 from the 1940s As far as production cars are concerned, the first road-going HEMI came in the form of the FirePower in the early 1950s. 31 photos



Currently located in Maryland, this blast from the past was originally purchased from Wagner Auto Sales in Pennsylvania for use by the Lincoln Hotel. It later spent a few years in West Virginia prior to the selling dealer’s acquisition. Performance Auto Gallery highlights an older repaint in what’s believed to be the original color, corrosion on the undercarriage, a blemished bumper, whitewall tires, and the original two-speed auto tranny.



PowerFlite is how Chrysler used to call its torque-converter box, which used fewer parts than competing transmissions from the Ford Motor Company and General Motors. Although the TorqueFlite was introduced in 1956 with three forward ratios, the two-speeder was offered through 1961.



Based on the literature that came with the vehicle almost seven decades ago, the 276 cu.in. V8 is rocking 170 horsepower at 4,400 revolutions per minute and 255 pound-feet (346 Nm) of torque at 2,000 revolutions per minute. Those figures pale in comparison to the Dodge Hellcat Redeye of today, but do bear in mind that the 1954 Chevrolet Corvette didn’t even feature a V8.



Trimmed in black and white cloth upholstery, the Firedome V8 Club Coupe still has the original radio, analog clock, and tilt-adjustable steering column. Amenities further include a lockable glovebox, air ventilation, and a beautifully vintage speedometer that tops 120 miles per hour (193 kph).



With seven days of bidding left on this fellow, no bids have been received at the moment of writing. Performance Auto Gallery lists their car with “call for price,” but fear not because Hagerty’s valuation tool comes to the rescue. A concours vehicle is currently going for $43,800 on average, an excellent-condition vehicle is approximately $32,300, and a good vehicle like chassis 55155611 is valuated in the ballpark of $21,900 depending on originality.



