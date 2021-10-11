Rally Of Morocco, the Ultimate Tuneup Event for the Dakar Rally - Is On Now

This 1988 BMW K 75 C Wears Pichler Fairings With Pride, Rolls on Michelin Rubber

If you want onlookers to see that you’re riding a BMW from a mile away, this is the ideal motorcycle for you. 26 photos



This bad boy is coupled with a single-plate dry clutch and a five-speed gearbox, which turns the rear 18-inch hoop by means of a shaft final drive. When the tachometer hits 8,500 rpm, the engine is capable of supplying up to 75 hp, while a peak torque output figure of 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) will be spawned at about 6,750 revs. Ultimately, this whole shebang leads to a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).



At the front, Bavaria’s sport tourer rests on a pair of telescopic forks, accompanied by a single hydraulic shock absorber and an aluminum Monolever swingarm down south. Plentiful stopping power is accomplished thanks to drilled brake rotors and twin-piston Brembo calipers up front, along with a 200 mm drum module on the opposite end.



Motorrad’s ‘88 MY



If you think the Beemer featured above would suit your touring needs just fine, this is your lucky day! The German phenom is going under the hammer at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, where it’ll await your bids for another four days (until Friday, October 15). For the time being, the top (and only) bidder is offering 6,500 bucks to get their hands on this gorgeous piece of The bike we’re looking at today is a 1988 variant of BMW ’s K 75 C family, wearing spacious saddlebags, Pichler fairings, and a snazzy two-up seat from Corbin, as well as high-grade Michelin tires. Underneath its handsome bodywork, the Bavarian hides a liquid-cooled 740cc inline-three powerplant, with dual overhead cams, six valves, and a solid compression ratio of 11.0:1.This bad boy is coupled with a single-plate dry clutch and a five-speed gearbox, which turns the rear 18-inch hoop by means of a shaft final drive. When the tachometer hits 8,500 rpm, the engine is capable of supplying up to 75 hp, while a peak torque output figure of 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) will be spawned at about 6,750 revs. Ultimately, this whole shebang leads to a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).At the front, Bavaria’s sport tourer rests on a pair of telescopic forks, accompanied by a single hydraulic shock absorber and an aluminum Monolever swingarm down south. Plentiful stopping power is accomplished thanks to drilled brake rotors and twin-piston Brembo calipers up front, along with a 200 mm drum module on the opposite end.Motorrad’s ‘88 MY K 75 C will tip the scales at 520 pounds (236 kg) when equipped with all the vital fluids, while its wheelbase measures 59.7 inches (1,516 mm). Last but not least, the creature’s six-digit analog odometer tells us that it’s been ridden for a little over 41k miles (66,000 km).If you think the Beemer featured above would suit your touring needs just fine, this is your lucky day! The German phenom is going under the hammer at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, where it’ll await your bids for another four days (until Friday, October 15). For the time being, the top (and only) bidder is offering 6,500 bucks to get their hands on this gorgeous piece of machinery

