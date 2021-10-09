5 This Revamped 1972 Norton Commando 750 Aged Better Than the Finest Wine

3 Reggie Jackson, the Hall of Fame Baseball Player, Sells His Beloved Z/28 RS Camaro

2 Rejuvenated 1970 Triumph TR6R Tiger Looks Eager to Rule the Concrete Jungle

1 2004 BMW R 1100 S Brings a Pinch of German Flavor to the Touring Recipe

More on this:

Ultra-Rare 1984 BMW R100CS Last Edition Spent 34 Years With Its Current Owner

Judging by the way this bike looks, you’d never guess that it’s been ridden for almost 70k miles. 24 photos



The House of Munich did offer a free helmet as compensation, but it still wasn’t enough to make everyone forgive this unorthodox act. Although their reputation had been stained, Bavaria’s ‘84 MY rarities tend to capture a fair bit of attention whenever they emerge at online auctions. If you were to browse the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website right now, you’d eventually run into a pristine R100CS Last Edition, which is one of only 150 copies in existence.



This sexy thing was owned by a single individual for the past 34 years, and we’re genuinely thrilled to see just how well it’s been preserved! For the time being, a little over 4,000 bucks would be enough to bring this handsome



I’ll tell you what; let’s proceed with a quick analysis of the predator’s main powertrain specifications, so that you may get a clear idea as to what we’re dealing with here. Within its steel double cradle skeleton, the R100CS carries an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin fiend that packs dual constant-depression Bing carbs and a compression ratio of 9.5:1.



The engine is paired with a single-plate dry clutch and a five-speed transmission, which spins the rear wheel via an enclosed driveshaft. At about 7,000 rpm, the four-stroke mill is good for up to 70 ponies, while a peak torque output figure of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will achieved at 6,000 revs. Ultimately, this whole ordeal enables the Following the introduction of the K series back in the early eighties, BMW decided to bid a proper farewell to their legendary boxer-twin mill by releasing the Last Edition variants of the R lineup. However, riders who purchased these pricier 1984 models were bound for an unpleasant surprise, as Motorrad ended up resurrecting the iconic engine layout just two years later.The House of Munich did offer a free helmet as compensation, but it still wasn’t enough to make everyone forgive this unorthodox act. Although their reputation had been stained, Bavaria’s ‘84 MY rarities tend to capture a fair bit of attention whenever they emerge at online auctions. If you were to browse the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website right now, you’d eventually run into a pristine R100CS Last Edition, which is one of only 150 copies in existence.This sexy thing was owned by a single individual for the past 34 years, and we’re genuinely thrilled to see just how well it’s been preserved! For the time being, a little over 4,000 bucks would be enough to bring this handsome Beemer into your garage, and you’ve got until October 12 to place your bids.I’ll tell you what; let’s proceed with a quick analysis of the predator’s main powertrain specifications, so that you may get a clear idea as to what we’re dealing with here. Within its steel double cradle skeleton, the R100CS carries an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin fiend that packs dual constant-depression Bing carbs and a compression ratio of 9.5:1.The engine is paired with a single-plate dry clutch and a five-speed transmission, which spins the rear wheel via an enclosed driveshaft. At about 7,000 rpm, the four-stroke mill is good for up to 70 ponies, while a peak torque output figure of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will achieved at 6,000 revs. Ultimately, this whole ordeal enables the R100CS to hit a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.