This Classic Honda CB750 Looks Divine Following a Comprehensive Restoration

For a diehard petrolhead, owning a CB750 is pretty much equivalent to owning a precious treasure. 29 photos



On that note, we’ve the pleasure of introducing you to a reconditioned 1978 Honda CB750, which flaunts a fresh four-into-four exhaust system, youthful upholstery and Speedmaster MKII rubber from Avon’s catalog. The bodywork was enveloped in a shiny coat of Candy Presto Red paint, while the forks, wheels and carbs have all been refurbished for good measure. Additionally, you will spot a chrome handlebar taking pride of place in the cockpit.



In terms of its general characteristics, the ‘78 MY



A five-speed gearbox is tasked with routing the oomph to a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 119 mph (192 kph). The powertrain components are nested inside a tubular steel duplex cradle frame, which sits on telescopic forks and dual shock absorbers. Stopping power is summoned by a single brake disc up front and a traditional drum module at the rear end.



