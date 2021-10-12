The Hike 100 Is the Smallest Winnebago Yet, But Still Competent

1 Jeep Cherokee SJ Goes for Digital Trackhawk Treatment, Even Has Alternate Mod

1991 Chevrolet Camaro RS Gets Subtly Redesigned, Becomes Worthy of NFL Player

Without a doubt, the Chevy Camaro RS is easily counted among the most successful, popular, and memorable pony/muscle cars that ever roared across the Earth’s surface. But the early 1990s were a bit underwhelming in terms of raw power. 10 photos



Well, at least it had the proper style needed to conquer the mind and soul of its fans. It has been often regarded as an attractive model during the third-generation tenure, with clean and simple lines that were easily liked by the general audience.



Of course, given the tempting customization times we are living in, there is no shame in trying to enhance the good looks to new – and



Vic Beasley is not only an NFL defensive end but also a great person off the field, as he is the founder of the Brighter Days Foundation. Additionally, he’s a modern car guy, as we have seen that he’s got a knack for contemporary Mercedes-Benz models and crimson pickup trucks.



Now, probably just to make sure he’s got all ends covered, it might be time for a classic ride. Perhaps this virtual 1991 Chevy Camaro RS redesign



And, just to make sure the Camaro RS stands out in a crowd, he also slapped on a very crimson set of forged Victory Custom Wheels. No word on any interior transformations, though. Even worse, there’s no information if there’s something new under the hood as well – we are rooting for any





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmanuel Brito (@personalizatuauto) This beloved series has had its fair share of versions with lackluster power levels. Let’s take the early 1990s for example when the 1991 model year Camaro models counted on the services provided by 170, 230, and 240 hp powertrains. A bit shameful, right?Well, at least it had the proper style needed to conquer the mind and soul of its fans. It has been often regarded as an attractive model during the third-generation tenure, with clean and simple lines that were easily liked by the general audience.Of course, given the tempting customization times we are living in, there is no shame in trying to enhance the good looks to new – and highly personal – levels. Case in point, Emmanuel Brito, better known as personalizatuauto on social media, has cooked up this subtle yet flashy 1991 Camaro RS for none other than Victor Ramon Beasley Jr.Vic Beasley is not only an NFL defensive end but also a great person off the field, as he is the founder of the Brighter Days Foundation. Additionally, he’s a modern car guy, as we have seen that he’s got a knack for contemporary Mercedes-Benz models and crimson pickup trucks.Now, probably just to make sure he’s got all ends covered, it might be time for a classic ride. Perhaps this virtual 1991 Chevy Camaro RS redesign will soon become real , though we don’t have specific confirmation from the pixel master. We do know the digital automotive creator has imagined a subtle yet attractive pearl white paintjob.And, just to make sure the Camaro RS stands out in a crowd, he also slapped on a very crimson set of forged Victory Custom Wheels. No word on any interior transformations, though. Even worse, there’s no information if there’s something new under the hood as well – we are rooting for any big-block Chevy swap