Slammed Rocket Bunny 1996 Toyota Tacoma Looks CGI Now, but Will Soon Become Real

Many times, the work of automotive virtual artists remains just a dream, no matter how spectacular it looks or the ultra-positive fan reactions. But now and then we’re happy to report otherwise.
Certain pixel masters always seek to stand out in the CGI crowd – some for the better, others for the (much) worse. Luckily, there is also a niche of creators that use imagination land as an easy-to-change canvas for projects that could materialize in the real world as well.
Emmanuel Brito, aka personalizatuauto on social media, is one of them and he usually has a nice mix of wishful thinking creations with a side dish of real-world build previews. This time around, as exaggerated as it may look in the gallery and the video embedded below, we have an example from the latter category.
Right now, this is a “slightly” modified and rather old Toyota Tacoma owned by the R&B/Latin hip-hop artist that goes by the stage name (Omario) El lobo solo. He seems to proudly blend the Hispanic roots with a passion for the JDM side of the automotive market, and it could be said that everything that he cares for is about to come crashing down on the “humble” pickup truck.
According to Brito, it seems that even before anything has been done in real life, the widebody build is already “getting out of control.” So, the ‘96 Tacoma looks about ready to morph into a slammed truck wearing a Rocket Bunny widebody kit. And that’s not all, by no means, as the pickup is also going to feature Sparco racing seats as well as ride on huge BBS wheels wrapped in Toyo rubber to make way for the chunky Wilwood braking kit, among others.
Although no interior pictures have been provided, we couldn’t help but notice the cockpit will have a crimson atmosphere to accompany the red exterior accents, as well as a possible roll cage mod that sees the protection elements strike out into the bed from inside straight through the rear window. Also, that central dual exhaust looks spot on!
