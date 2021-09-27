Slammed 1967 Chevy C10 Looks Awesome, Waits for Real DIY Build by Naughty Owner

Many who are into classic Chevrolets probably feel biased towards one segment or the other. But, then again, it’s always sane to go for a balanced approach – and own stuff that will please everyone.
Some people love to showcase their enthusiasm for classic cars and trucks. In general, there’s nothing wrong with that. But we have a feeling this naughty second-generation Chevy Camaro owner/racer is giving her social media fans a little more than she’s supposed to on certain occasions...
But that’s not what we are here to discuss. Instead, this socialite recently expanded her fleet with another General Motors classic. In case you have noticed the Z28 Camaro restomod, it’s only logical that she continued along the same line of thought, bringing into the fold a patina-infused 1967 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck.
It’s now waiting for the restomod goodies from somebody who says he “never met” a truck from the series he didn’t like. And while doing that, there’s plenty of time for a visual artist to intervene. Case in point, Emmanuel Brito, the pixel master behind the personalizatuauto account on social media. He regularly enjoys creating CGI projects that will soon convert into real-world gems.
And while this one isn’t as outrageous as some of his earlier work, we have a feeling the owner will make sure to put the truck into the proper (and highly controversial) spotlight as soon as possible. Until then, the digital build features a clean, slammed Chevy pickup truck that has all the visual makings of a great restomod. At least, as far as we can tell because there’s no sneak peek inside the cockpit or under the hood to further drive the performance point home.
Instead, all we have to work with is a 360-degree CGI environment to give us a quick walkaround of the project. It will probably go for a very cool dual-tone appearance to bode well for the slammed looks. Those massive deep-dish wheels hide some wide rubber and the red brake calipers further hint towards future capabilities.
But, for now, what is going to be featured under the hood or inside the cockpit (as well as under the wooden bed floor) is anyone’s guess. And it’s not like the pixel master gives us any hints. Luckily, the owner seems to be more permissive with hints (and other poses). So, the hashtags include allusions towards the traditional LS swap, complete with stick shift echoes, as well as DIY-turning this barn find into a patina race truck...
