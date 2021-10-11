Make Room for the $1 Million Armored Rolls-Royce Cullinan!

Unless you’re a diehard fan of the Bentley Bentayga or Range Rover SVAutobiography, SUVs don’t get more luxurious than the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. As it has become the ride of choice for many wealthy people, some of them can now get an armored version too.
Signed by Klassen, a company specialized in making high-end bulletproof vehicles, this Rolls-Royce Cullinan is listed on Mobile in Germany for €833,000, which is almost $1 million at the current exchange rates. The SUV has only the delivery miles on the clock, and sports a black paint finish, on top of a brown interior.
Capable of taking a bullet or more for its occupants, the armored Cullinan features 360-degree ballistic protection, including multi-layer bulletproof windows, reinforced door hinges, re-tuned suspension, beefier brakes, and run flat tires, wrapped around the heavy-duty wheels, for quick getaways. The battery and electronic control module have extra protection too, and the vehicle gets emergency lights, fire-suppression system, siren, intercom, and a few other items.
Despite the makeover, this Cullinan retains all the high-end materials and toys inside. Things such as the fine leather upholstery, rear-seat entertainment system with two screens and fold-down tables, starry sky headliner, smartphone integration system, Bluetooth, premium audio, head-up display, navigation system, digital radio, TV tuner, wi-fi hotspot, USB sockets, and so on are on deck.
Power is still supplied by the twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12. The engine, which is so smooth that you can actually balance a nickel on it, produces 570 ps (562 hp / 419 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. The stock Cullinan, which tips the scales at more than 2,600 kg (~5,800 lbs), needs a little over 5 seconds to hit the 100 kph (62 mph) mark from a standstill and can keep going up to a limited top speed of 250 kph (155 mph). Due to the added weight of the armored variant, this one is slower, though it is unknown by how much, as Klassen did not say.
Capable of taking a bullet or more for its occupants, the armored Cullinan features 360-degree ballistic protection, including multi-layer bulletproof windows, reinforced door hinges, re-tuned suspension, beefier brakes, and run flat tires, wrapped around the heavy-duty wheels, for quick getaways. The battery and electronic control module have extra protection too, and the vehicle gets emergency lights, fire-suppression system, siren, intercom, and a few other items.
Despite the makeover, this Cullinan retains all the high-end materials and toys inside. Things such as the fine leather upholstery, rear-seat entertainment system with two screens and fold-down tables, starry sky headliner, smartphone integration system, Bluetooth, premium audio, head-up display, navigation system, digital radio, TV tuner, wi-fi hotspot, USB sockets, and so on are on deck.
Power is still supplied by the twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12. The engine, which is so smooth that you can actually balance a nickel on it, produces 570 ps (562 hp / 419 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. The stock Cullinan, which tips the scales at more than 2,600 kg (~5,800 lbs), needs a little over 5 seconds to hit the 100 kph (62 mph) mark from a standstill and can keep going up to a limited top speed of 250 kph (155 mph). Due to the added weight of the armored variant, this one is slower, though it is unknown by how much, as Klassen did not say.