2004 BMW R 1100 S Brings a Pinch of German Flavor to the Touring Recipe

Should you be looking to enhance your touring experience, you’ll be delighted to learn that Motorrad’s gladiator is listed on Bring A Trailer at no reserve. At the time of this article, the current bid is placed at $5,500, and you’ve got until October 12 to submit yours. If I were you, the BaT website is the next What you’re looking at here is a 2004 model from BMW ’s R 1100 S lineup, featuring an aftermarket two-up saddle, hard-sided panniers and a mere 7k miles (11,000 km) on the clock. Underneath its muscular bodywork, the sport tourer carries an air- and oil-cooled 1,085cc boxer-twin colossus, with eight valves and a healthy compression ratio of 11.3:1.When prompted, this nasty animal is perfectly capable of supplying up to 98 wild horses at 7,500 spins, along with 71 pound-feet (97 Nm) of feral torque lower down the rpm range. The engine’s force is sent to a shaft final drive via a six-speed transmission, resulting in a top speed of 141 mph (227 kph).Additionally, the R 1100 S will finish the quarter-mile sprint in 11.9 face-melting seconds at 110 mph (177 kph), which is quite impressive for a beast that weighs 458 pounds (208 kg) dry! On the other hand, stopping power comes from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake rotors and four-piston calipers up front, while the rear 17-inch hoop is fitted with a single 276 mm (10.9 inches) disc and a twin-piston caliper.The Bavarian’s front end sits on a Telelever suspension module, which is accompanied by a Paralever setup down south. Finally, its wheelbase measures 1,478 mm (58.2 inches), and a full tank of gas will enable you to travel 150 miles (241 km) before you need to fill up. Needless to say, this bad boy is one competent machine!Should you be looking to enhance your touring experience, you’ll be delighted to learn that Motorrad’s gladiator is listed on Bring A Trailer at no reserve. At the time of this article, the current bid is placed at $5,500, and you’ve got until October 12 to submit yours. If I were you, the BaT website is the next page I’d be visiting.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.