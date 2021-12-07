This 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500KR Is Numbers-Matching Perfection

When Ford launched the Mustang for the 1964 ¼ model year with 1965 vehicle identification numbers, the 289-cubic-inch Windsor had to suffice in terms of V8 options. Be that as it may, a Texas-born chicken farmer by the name of Carroll Shelby made the best out of what he’s been given by the Ford Motor Company to develop the corner-carving GT350 in 1965.

29 photos