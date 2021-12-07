Fox-Body Ford Mustang Dragster Gets a Nitrous Overdose, Sneezes Big Time

It may not have been the prettiest Ford Mustang ever made, as that title goes to the original pony car in this writer’s opinion, but the Fox Body does feature something very important, as far as you’re into DIY. That would be a great platform for a project car.
Much like the previous generation Toyota Supra and its famous 2JZ engine, the Fox Body Mustang responds extremely well to all sorts of modifications. And with a big aftermarket support, it’s no wonder that some of them have long overcome their OEM statuses, becoming true dragsters, like the one depicted on film down below.
The monstrous machine boasts many revised and new oily bits, hence its ability to run the quarter mile faster than you can name its direct rivals. It also has a nitrous oxide system for elevated neck-snapping performance, but what happens when you abuse this feature? Well, depending on how lucky you are, it may vary from system failure to huge wheelies, and looking at the opening pic, you already know where this is going, don’t you?
Filmed doing its thing at the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals, according to the video description, the Fox Body Mustang received a huge dose of nitrous oxide, moments after taking off, resulting in a massive wheelie. Fortunately, all’s well that ends well, as after lifting off the throttle, the driver regained control, subsequent to the car hitting the tarmac, which caused a lot of sparks.
Such sights are not uncommon, as it was only last month when we showed you another Mustang dragster doing something similar, yet a bit on the more extreme side, as it went airborne right after the lights turned green. Lifting off the right pedal is what saved it, and even if it was close to flipping over, it still completed the run in 10 seconds.
