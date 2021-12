Tuned 750-HP Mustang Drags Challenger Hellcat and It's Photo Finish Material

Luckily, the aftermarket world is always ready to serve. Among the well-established tuning shops catering to all things with a Blue Oval badge is Roush Performance. The Livonia, Michigan-based company offers the Stage 3 upgrade package on both Fastback and Convertible Mustangs from $24,995 (above the base vehicle).With that, you have a 750-horsepower high-performance Mustang that won’t be identified as a GT500 from a mile away. Instead, it’s probably going to be way too late when people understand it’s also no run-of-the-mill ‘Stang either. Well, at least for most people, because some might be driving a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat So, the latest video (embedded below) from Sam CarLegion has a 2021 Ford Mustang Roush Stage 3 fighting the traditional drag and roll battles with a 707-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Taking a look at the specification sheet will reveal an unsettling perspective for the latter, which is now less powerful and still heavier than its opponent.On the other hand, we do have a rather balanced fight : both cars have two doors, both are RWD, and both have an automatic transmission each. And there’s also a little detail: the Hellcat’s owner is well versed in launching the SRT monster. As such, this is one for the ages.And none of the races (the action kicks off at the three-minute mark) disappoint, save for the intermediate drag round, when one of the cars has a stuck transmission issue. Other than that, all races – either drag or rolls – are the closest Sam has ever seen when it comes to high-performance cars.A hint: they’re all photo finish material. Now, do enjoy the ride as we discover together who claimed ultimate victory... in most cases