Tuned 750-HP Mustang Drags Challenger Hellcat and It's Photo Finish Material

In stock form, no Ford Mustang would cope with the high-performance Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. So, there is always a Shelby GT500 option. But what happens when you do not want that?
Luckily, the aftermarket world is always ready to serve. Among the well-established tuning shops catering to all things with a Blue Oval badge is Roush Performance. The Livonia, Michigan-based company offers the Stage 3 upgrade package on both Fastback and Convertible Mustangs from $24,995 (above the base vehicle).
With that, you have a 750-horsepower high-performance Mustang that won’t be identified as a GT500 from a mile away. Instead, it’s probably going to be way too late when people understand it’s also no run-of-the-mill ‘Stang either. Well, at least for most people, because some might be driving a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.
So, the latest video (embedded below) from Sam CarLegion has a 2021 Ford Mustang Roush Stage 3 fighting the traditional drag and roll battles with a 707-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Taking a look at the specification sheet will reveal an unsettling perspective for the latter, which is now less powerful and still heavier than its opponent.
On the other hand, we do have a rather balanced fight: both cars have two doors, both are RWD, and both have an automatic transmission each. And there’s also a little detail: the Hellcat’s owner is well versed in launching the SRT monster. As such, this is one for the ages.
And none of the races (the action kicks off at the three-minute mark) disappoint, save for the intermediate drag round, when one of the cars has a stuck transmission issue. Other than that, all races – either drag or rolls – are the closest Sam has ever seen when it comes to high-performance cars.
A hint: they’re all photo finish material. Now, do enjoy the ride as we discover together who claimed ultimate victory... in most cases!
With that, you have a 750-horsepower high-performance Mustang that won’t be identified as a GT500 from a mile away. Instead, it’s probably going to be way too late when people understand it’s also no run-of-the-mill ‘Stang either. Well, at least for most people, because some might be driving a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.
So, the latest video (embedded below) from Sam CarLegion has a 2021 Ford Mustang Roush Stage 3 fighting the traditional drag and roll battles with a 707-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Taking a look at the specification sheet will reveal an unsettling perspective for the latter, which is now less powerful and still heavier than its opponent.
On the other hand, we do have a rather balanced fight: both cars have two doors, both are RWD, and both have an automatic transmission each. And there’s also a little detail: the Hellcat’s owner is well versed in launching the SRT monster. As such, this is one for the ages.
And none of the races (the action kicks off at the three-minute mark) disappoint, save for the intermediate drag round, when one of the cars has a stuck transmission issue. Other than that, all races – either drag or rolls – are the closest Sam has ever seen when it comes to high-performance cars.
A hint: they’re all photo finish material. Now, do enjoy the ride as we discover together who claimed ultimate victory... in most cases!