Shelby GT500KR: The 900 HP King of the Road Celebrates the Company's 60 Years of Existance

More on this:

1 Shelby Mustang GT500KR Celebrates 60-Year Anniversary With Over 900 HP

2 This Ford Mustang Is Allegedly the Quickest Stock Pulley GT500 Down the 1/4 Mile

3 A New Shelby Series II Is the Ultimate Christmas Gift

4 1968 Shelby GT500 Is the “Real Deal,” You Can Also Have a Couple of 2022s Instead

5 World's Largest Ford and Shelby Collection Includes More Than 200 Cars, Rare Gems