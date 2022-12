Rapper Offset Gets on a Sea-Doo Watercraft in Miami To "Clear His Mind"

Rapper Offset , whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, has been through some difficult times recently. His cousin and fellow Migos bandmate Takeoff passed away in early November after a bowling alley argument went wrong. And things were pretty difficult for him, Cardi B, and rapper Quavo.During Art Basel weekend, both Offset and Cardi B got a couple of gigs at different nigthclubs. Plus, being in Miami, Florida, allowed the rapper to enjoy the warm weather, which also included taking out a Sea-Doo watercraft on the water.The rapper shared a short video on his Instagram Stories on December 3 where he was at the helm of a Sea-Doo RXP-X 300 and used that time to "clear his mind."Dubbed the "ultimate race-inspired watercraft" by the BRP brand, the watercraft is perfect for those seeking some adrenaline. It packs a supercharged 1,630-cc Rotax ACE 300 engine, rated at 300 horsepower and hitting a top speed of 68 mph (109 kph).It has enough space for two riders, with an adjustable saddle that allows the riders to lock in to the machine. It comes with a generous storage compartment and a full-color 7" wide display with Bluetooth and smartphone BRP GO app integration so that you can play your music, use the navigation app, and more. All of these come with a starting price of $16,499 before taxes and shipping costs.Offset was out on the water with some of his friends, although it doesn't look like Cardi joined him for this adventure.When he's not taking a Sea-Doo watercraft out on the water, rapper Offset is generally seen riding in premium and luxury cars. When traveling around, he usually opts for cars like Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes-Benz S-Class or V-Class , or even a one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce Phantom stretch limousine