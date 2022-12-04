Rapper Offset Gets on a Sea-Doo Watercraft in Miami To "Clear His Mind"

Rapper Offset and Cardi B are currently in Miami, Florida, for the Art Basel weekend. And that gave Offset an opportunity to take a Sea-Doo watercraft out on the water to “clear his mind.”
Rapper Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, has been through some difficult times recently. His cousin and fellow Migos bandmate Takeoff passed away in early November after a bowling alley argument went wrong. And things were pretty difficult for him, Cardi B, and rapper Quavo.
During Art Basel weekend, both Offset and Cardi B got a couple of gigs at different nigthclubs. Plus, being in Miami, Florida, allowed the rapper to enjoy the warm weather, which also included taking out a Sea-Doo watercraft on the water.
The rapper shared a short video on his Instagram Stories on December 3 where he was at the helm of a Sea-Doo RXP-X 300 and used that time to "clear his mind."
Dubbed the "ultimate race-inspired watercraft" by the BRP brand, the watercraft is perfect for those seeking some adrenaline. It packs a supercharged 1,630-cc Rotax ACE 300 engine, rated at 300 horsepower and hitting a top speed of 68 mph (109 kph).
It has enough space for two riders, with an adjustable saddle that allows the riders to lock in to the machine. It comes with a generous storage compartment and a full-color 7" wide display with Bluetooth and smartphone BRP GO app integration so that you can play your music, use the navigation app, and more. All of these come with a starting price of $16,499 before taxes and shipping costs.
Offset was out on the water with some of his friends, although it doesn't look like Cardi joined him for this adventure.
When he's not taking a Sea-Doo watercraft out on the water, rapper Offset is generally seen riding in premium and luxury cars. When traveling around, he usually opts for cars like Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes-Benz S-Class or V-Class, or even a one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce Phantom stretch limousine.
