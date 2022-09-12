Offset Attends Beyonce's B-Day Bash Dressed as Michael Jackson, Rides in Cadillac Escalade

Beyonce has just thrown a huge birthday party, with many famous people attending. The birthday bash seemed to also include a theme, because Offset of the Migos group arrived in a black Cadillac Escalade, dressed as Michael Jackson.
Beyonce turned 41 years old on September 4, but, since her birthday fell on Labor Day weekend, she decided to postpone the party. So, instead, she decided to party the next weekend, hosting a huge party on Saturday, September 10.
There seemed to be a specific theme, because all the attendees wore costume parties. Some fans seem to think that this year’s theme seemed to be 1981, which is Queen Bey’s birthday year. Among the guests was also Migos star Offset, who arrived at the party dressed as Michael Jackson.
The rapper also shared a glimpse of his ride on Instagram Stories – a black Cadillac Escalade. The current generation offers two body styles, the standard and the Escalade ESV, with an extended wheelbase.
From the short clip, it's unclear which version Offset used, but both come with two engine options, a 6.2-liter V8 engine and a 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel, available in both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive. It would make more sense for Offset to go for the gasoline one, which is more powerful, with 420 horsepower (426 ps) and a maximum torque of 460 lb-ft (624 Nm). And given that MJ was often seen riding in a Cadillac Escalade in his final years, the ride fits his costume very well.
Meanwhile, his wife, Cardi B, stayed at home with their two children, Wave and Kulture. In several videos, she gave a glimpse at her mansion in New York, which is currently under intensive renovations. She also shared several videos on her Instagram Stories, showing Wave enjoying his new kiddie car, a custom Mercedes-AMG G 63 replica, that he received for his first birthday.
Among other guests at Beyonce’s party were Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Adele and Rich Paul, Lizzo, Drake, and many others.
