Offset Gets His Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Into Shop, Had the Front Smashed

Offset is a car guy and loves having a diverse collection. But, sometimes he gets bored of them in their stock form and always has a guy to fix that and add a new wrap to make the cars look like they're brand-new. His Dodge Challenger Demon is the latest to undergo changes.
In a new video re-shared on his Instagram Stories, we can see that Offset, on his real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took his Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to a shop called RR Auto Group Los Angeles, which claims to "change the end user experience” with repairs and customization.
The founder of the shop, Greg Foreignauto, also shared a short video saying that he had a private conversation with Offset, who appointed him his “car guy” in Los Angeles. The auto shop had shared a video with Offset’s Demon still in the works, and the owner said the “whole right side was smashed in,” and they fixed it. It didn’t give us the before look, though.
Several days ago, the official Instagram account of the auto shop also seemed to have displayed the same red Dodge Challenger Demon, with the caption: “working on a custom wrap for a special A-List celebrity,” which turned out to be Offset.
The rapper from the Migos group has a very distinct relationship with Dodge. A couple of months ago, when the manufacturer announced the end of the Hellcat range, Offset publicly showed his disapproval for this move. “SMH what electric, come on now! No!” he wrote back then, and it looks like he doesn’t think muscle cars have a good future if they go electric.
But this isn’t all his history with the brand. The rapper’s fans might remember that he was involved in a car accident in 2018, when he totally crashed his green Dodge Challenger Hellcat SRT. Luckily, Offset wasn’t hurt, but the car was almost completely destroyed.
It looks like he’s still giving the company a go with the Demon, but that one had a smashed front, too... So, maybe stick to Lamborghinis?
The founder of the shop, Greg Foreignauto, also shared a short video saying that he had a private conversation with Offset, who appointed him his “car guy” in Los Angeles. The auto shop had shared a video with Offset’s Demon still in the works, and the owner said the “whole right side was smashed in,” and they fixed it. It didn’t give us the before look, though.
Several days ago, the official Instagram account of the auto shop also seemed to have displayed the same red Dodge Challenger Demon, with the caption: “working on a custom wrap for a special A-List celebrity,” which turned out to be Offset.
The rapper from the Migos group has a very distinct relationship with Dodge. A couple of months ago, when the manufacturer announced the end of the Hellcat range, Offset publicly showed his disapproval for this move. “SMH what electric, come on now! No!” he wrote back then, and it looks like he doesn’t think muscle cars have a good future if they go electric.
But this isn’t all his history with the brand. The rapper’s fans might remember that he was involved in a car accident in 2018, when he totally crashed his green Dodge Challenger Hellcat SRT. Luckily, Offset wasn’t hurt, but the car was almost completely destroyed.
It looks like he’s still giving the company a go with the Demon, but that one had a smashed front, too... So, maybe stick to Lamborghinis?