When in Dubai, Offset Travels Around in a Rolls-Royce Phantom Stretch Limo

American rapper Offset performed in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on September 21. And he got the full rockstar treatment because when he arrived, he had one of the most luxurious rides at his disposal – a modified Rolls-Royce Phantom stretch limousine.
“When I get to Dubai, I go straight to our Phantom,” rapper Offset said in a short video posted on his Instagram Stories on September 21. As he gave a small glimpse of the ride, he added, “Don’t play with me.” The Phantom the rapper rented is nothing to play with, because it's not a regular vehicle, but a one-of-one Rolls-Royce Phantom stretch limo. It might look fake, but it's not.
The interior of the massive luxury car provides enough seating for four people and, as you'd expect, comes with quite a lot of features. There's a fridge in one of the consoles and even a tablet to control the music or just pass the time.
With a luxury car like this, it's all about privacy, with window tints, button-operated curtains, and a privacy glass between the cabin and the driver.
The interior features white leather seats, it has a Starlight Headliner on a light gray roof, and you can see several wood accents throughout the cabin.
Of course, the car is based on a real Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe, but it was cut and extended, according to Mo Vlogs, even more than the Extended Wheelbase version of the luxury sedan. It also seems to come with some body parts supplied by Mansory.
There are no official details about the specs, but the Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe came with Rolls-Royce's powerful 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood, good for 454 horsepower (460 ps) and a maximum torque of 531 lb-ft (720 Nm). These figures helped it reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.8 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
One thing is for sure, Offset truly knows how to pick his rides, as this one is reportedly priced at $1 million. And it's exactly what he needs to roll in style.
