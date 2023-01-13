Rapper Larry June’s Latest Flex Is a Dark Ferrari F8 Spider

If you take a look at rapper Larry June’s social media account, it doesn’t take long to find a vehicle. And his latest flex is a gorgeous, dark Ferrari F8 Spider.
Larry Eugene Hendricks III, professionally known as Larry June, has been around in the music industry for over a decade and a half. He is known for his EPs 'Larry and Orange Season' and has also toured with other high-profile names like Post Malone, Curren$y, and Smokepurpp.
And, like many other rappers out there, he also has a passion for cars. He claimed that his dad inspired some of his love for automobiles, and he now has plenty of them, both classic and modern.
The latest one displayed on social media is an exotic Ferrari F8 Spider, which is powerful, exotic, and fast. Ferrari introduced the F8 Tributo and its convertible counterpart, the F8 Spider, as a successor to the 488 in 2019, featuring one of the most powerful V8 power units that Ferrari had ever used in a sports car until that moment besides the special series. It was a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 which sent 710 horsepower (720 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) to the rear wheels with the help of a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
As you might expect from a Ferrari with such figures, the F8 Spider, just like its coupe counterpart, the F8 Tributo, is also very fast. If you press the gas pedal to the floor, the convertible only needs 2.9 seconds to get from zero to 62 mph (100 kph). And it can reach a top speed electronically limited to 211 mph (340 kph). And for all of that, you have to pay a price upwards of $274,280.
Larry June's F8 Spider comes with a Nero (black) exterior with the Forged Glossy Brilliant Silver Rims and Rosso Corsa black calipers. Although there are no pictures showing the interior, the shots recently shared reveal that he might’ve gone for a dark cabin as well.
The artist seems to be quite an automotive fan because his social media displays various models besides the F8 Spider as his entire aesthetic includes cars and oranges. And his latest post does abide by that rule, as he sports an orange jacket while getting out of the exotic sports car.
Similar to other rappers, automobiles prove to be an inspiration for his music, and they often appear on his album covers or in music videos. His social media account included a 2002 Mercedes-Benz S 500, a silver 1987 Chevrolet Corvette, a Mercedes-Benz SL (R129) with custom BORBET wheels, a Porsche 911 GT3, a Ferrari 458, but also a "secret Toyota Prius" because he is trying to save gas sometimes, too. And when he’s not getting behind the wheel of his Prius or his expensive, powerful cars, he usually rides a bike.
