6x6

The idea behind this pixel portrait is to take this nostalgic edition of the Ram 1500 and turn it into a machine that would easily eclipse the just-around-the-corner TRX.Such a tall order obviously requires special preparation and it all starts with... an extra axle and then some. The latter part refers to the fact that while most six-by-six creations, a genre that has gained extra popularity over the past few years, are aimed at rugged terrain, this one loses quite a few inches of ground clearance instead of gaining them.In fact, it looks like we're dealing with adrift truck - these attributes put together might raise some technical challenges. And it looks like Yasid Oozeear, the artist behind the virtual build, has at least injected a sophisticated suspension setup into the project.To be more precise, if you peek inside the bed, looking past the new exhaust setup (yes, you can do that), you'll notice pushrod-style suspension for both rear axles.We can also find plenty of changes up front. And while these are not unlike the stuff you'd find on actual drift trucks , those carbon bits look like something you wouldn't want to use for touching the wall/barrier when the inevitable oopsie happens mid-slide….PS: That Toyo rubber fitted to the machine won't last too long once this thing starts pulling slip angles, so you'd better take a good look at it in the Instagram post below.