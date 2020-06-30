Mazda Miata "Drift Bomb" Is a Tiny Tire Slayer

In all the years since the second generation of the Mazda MX-5 Miata was introduced (the NB model landed back in 1998, staying in production through 2005), we've seen all sorts of custom projects based on the little roadster. So, how can the one standing in front of us right now amaze its audience?
First, we have to applaud the tastefully restrained nature of the build. Now, the purists among you might not agree with this, so, before we dive into the details of the car, there's one thing you should know: this toy belongs to Japanese pro drifter Daigo Saito.
We're talking about a multi-series champion who has collected laurels in his home country, as well as in the US. In fact, Saito planned to return to Formula Drift USA this year, but his effort, as those of the other drivers, was put on hold by the global health crisis.
For the record, FD 2020 is set to kick off this weekend at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, with multiple teams having prepared some explosive hardware for the grand opening - here's a 2020 Toyota Supra extracting a thousand horsepower from its BMW 3.0-liter straight-six motor.
Returning to the Miata, this tiny Mazda has been spotted on the athlete's Instagram account earlier this month, with an extra set of photos arriving earlier today (this won't be his FD 2020 ride, though, with that title probably going to a 2JZ Toyota 86 backed by the carmaker's Gazoo Racing division).
The car sports a Pandem widebody kit, one who fender flares fail to contain the Work Wheels wrapped in performance rubber, which gifts the machine with an aggressive stance.
A hard top, and a front apron skirt complete the visual side of the deal. However, if those sponsor decals on the sides of the car mean anything, the hardware lurking beneath the black surface should involve serious firepower, a hydraulic handbrake and the type of steering angle that can scare off a normal driver.
