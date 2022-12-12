Porsche Riviera Blue 1959 Pontiac Bonneville Is the Touch of Awesome to Get the Week Going

New week starting today, and even if it’s one of just three left in the year, we still need some sort of stimulus to get stuff going. And what better push in the right direction than a beautifully sculpted 1959 Pontiac Bonneville?
This thing will be one of the head turners of the mammoth auction Barrett-Jackson is hosting at the end of January 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Some of you might be familiar with it, as it’s been featured during the 2018 SEMA show, but as far as we know, this is the first time it is going under the hammer.
The Bonneville was put together as a full restoration by a Scottsdale-based crew called Airpark Motorsports. It took these guys two years to have it ready, but the result is truly spectacular.
Unseen to the naked eye, the Bonneville rocks an Art Morrison chassis complete with rack & pinion power steering and Wilwood disc brakes. Strange 9-inch rear differential and four-corner coilover suspension complete the underpinnings of the vehicle.
The chassis supports the iconic body of the machine, wrapped in beautiful Porsche Riviera Blue, and shining light on the road ahead by means of LED headlights. The connection to the ground is made by means of American Racing wheels shod in Michelin tires.
Under the hood the car packs a 6.2-liter V8 engine, which in this application develops 495 hp. The entire troop is kept in check by means of a 4-speed automatic transmission.
Inside, the power of the engine and the elegance of the body are perfectly matched by tan leather spread throughout, but especially on the bucket seats and center console that runs the length of the car. Modern touches come in the form of a Kenwood sound system and power windows and seats.
The former SEMA star 1959 Pontiac Bonneville is going under the hammer with no reserve, and no mention of how much the owner expects to get for it is made.
