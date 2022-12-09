1967 Chevrolet Nova Needed Three Years to Turn Pro-Touring and Cool

One of the car nameplates that always turns heads around and pockets inside out at auction events across America is the Chevrolet Nova. Known in some circles as the Chevrolet Chevy II, it is one of those models that are perhaps more valued today than they were back in the day. Especially when they come in modified form.
The Nova was somewhat of a short apparition on the automotive scene. Despite its five generations, it was around for just 18 years initially (1961 - 1979) and three more in the mid-1980s.
They're still in the news today, these cars, thanks to the custom shops that constantly remake them and the collectors that keep buying them. And 2023 will kick off with a bang on the Nova front as well, at least over at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale, Arizona, event at the end of January.
There, a “professionally built” 1967 Chevrolet Nova will go under the hammer in pro-touring form, a state it reached after three years of hard work.
Draped in a color called Lexus Atomic Silver Pearl, the Nova received all-new tinted glass and chrome bits on the outside, LED lights at the rear, and staggered Xclusive Series Boze Clutch wheels under the body, sized 18 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear.
The wheels spin under the power provided by a 502ci big-block engine of GM make, tied to a 4-speed automatic transmission and a 3-inch MagnaFlow dual-exhaust system.
Some of the pro-touring bits, unseen to the naked eye, come as coilover suspension front and rear, a front anti-sway bar, and Wilwood braking hardware.
Inside, the Nova was treated to Lexus-sourced electric bucket seats, Dakota HDX gauges in the dashboard, and a Bluetooth sound system.
Like all cars Barrett-Jackson is selling next month, this one too is going with no reserve, but also no mention of how much it could get.
