Porsche 918 Spyder Will Have a Successor After 2025

Porsche CEO, Oliver Blume, has confirmed that the company is working on a successor to the 918 Spyder, but it won't come before 2025.
Unlike Ferrari, Porsche hasn't had too many supercars. We don't even need all the fingers of one hand to count them: the 959 (1986), Carrera GT (2004), and 918 Spyder (2013). For a sports brand like Porsche, three supercars in 36 years are not that much. By comparison, Ferrari has had five supercars since the F40 (1987), not counting the Icona series models.
Porsche produced 345 959s from 1986 to 1993, and then fans had to wait more than a decade for the Carrera GT. In 2004, the Carrera GT came out, of which 1,270 units were produced by 2006.
Then the wait was shorter, only seven years, until the 918 was launched in September 2013. 918 units were produced until September 2015. It's been seven years since Porsche ceased production of the 918 Spyder, and the myth of a new Porsche hypercar is back in the game.
But Porsche has other priorities at the moment, focusing on the electrification of the lineup and the development of electric models. In 2024, Porsche will launch the first 911 Plug-In Hybrid and the Macan electric. The latter is the first Porsche electric model based on the new PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture, specifically designed together with Audi. Porsche also wants to launch the first fully electric sports model in 2025, the Porsche 718 Cayman.
However, it has yet to give up on the idea of a hypercar. Oliver Blume told the British outlet Car: "The hypercar is always a part of Porsche's strategy, and they will continue to play a role for Porsche in the future. We will bring a new hypercar when it's time to bring it. But that hasn't been decided yet..."
As he stated on several previous occasions, Blume believes that battery technology needs to evolve to meet the demands of a supersport car. He echoes this view in the interview with Car, where he said that the battery is the "cylinder" of the future and that Porsche has to invest and develop batteries with higher energy density and power.
"When Porsche has the right battery, it will be time to launch a new hypercar. But this will not be possible before 2025. Later would be possible," Blume said.
